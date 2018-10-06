Undertaker's 3 Greatest Opponents

The Undertaker is an iconic name in the history of professional wrestling and he has built a gigantic legacy in his WWE career. He is one of the popular characters in the WWE and he has been in WWE for 28 years. As a result, he has provided several unforgettable matches to the WWE Universe.

It is prestigious to have a match against the Undertaker and several superstars dream of facing the Phenom. A match against the Undertaker can be highly beneficial for a superstar because he has a gigantic stature. He had an undefeated Wrestlemania streak, which was broken by Brock Lesnar.

The Undertaker is tall and well built which helped him in the appearance of his character. He is swift in the ring and he has good mic skill. Therefore, he has also cut some top-notch promos in the WWE. As a matter of fact, several superstars had awe-inspiring feuds with the Phenom.

Here we discuss the three best rivals of the Undertaker in the WWE history.

#3 Kane

Though Kane is Undertaker's on-screen brother, he is one of the best opponents of the Phenom. They both have a similar appearance and they had some memorable matches in the past. However, Kane and Undertake are known as the Brothers of Destruction and they are one of the best duos of the WWE history.

Kane made his WWE debut in 1997 and his first feud was against the Undertaker. Kane has been part of the of the WWE for 21 years and his career graph is stupendous. He won the WWE world title twice, the Intercontinental title twice, ECW belt once, WWF Hardcore title once and the tag team titles several times. The Big Red Machine was the third grand slam champion in the WWE history.

Kane and Undertaker had numerous impressive matches. As a matter of fact, they locked horns in the Inferno match, Hell in a Cell match, and even Buried Alive match. They two also faced each other twice at the Wrestlemania and Undertaker won both matches.

