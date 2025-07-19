3 best options to dethrone Naomi as WWE Women’s World Champion, and 2 who shouldn't

WWE Superstar Naomi clinched the Women’s World Championship at Evolution 2025 by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Gatecrashing IYO SKY’s title defense against Rhea Ripley, The Glow shocked everyone by not going for her expected target, Tiffany Stratton.Now, the 37-year-old is heading to SummerSlam to defend her newly won title against SKY and Ripley. While this match has already been decided, here are the three best options WWE has to dethrone Naomi, and two stars who shouldn’t become the next Women’s World Champion:#3. Best: Rhea Ripley could be in line for her third Women’s World Championship runRhea Ripley has almost been an instant fan favorite since her NXT days. The Eradicator was devastated when IYO SKY stunned her on the March 3 episode of RAW to dethrone her as the Women’s World Champion.Mami almost descended to the level of a heel in trying to get her title back, forcefully entering herself into the title match at WrestleMania 41. However, she couldn’t get the job done, and the Japanese star retained her title in Las Vegas.She was evenly matched with The Genius of the Sky at Evolution, but Naomi cashed in her MITB contract and stole the Women’s World Championship. Given the push that Rhea Ripley is receiving right now, she should be the one to dethrone The Glow and hold the title high for a third time in her career.This aligns with the upcoming Crown Jewel event, scheduled to take place in Perth in October. WWE will likely not miss capitalizing on this opportunity to get Mami a champion’s welcome in her home nation. Moreover, this would also give the company a chance to revisit her rivalry with IYO SKY, and she can defeat the Japanese star for the first time in her career on her home turf.#2. Worst: Bayley isn’t over enough to become a World Champion againBayley’s path to becoming the Women’s Intercontinental Champion was slashed by her new rival, Lyra Valkyria. The Role Model was part of a three-woman feud that also involved Becky Lynch, the reigning champion.The former Damage CTRL leader fought Valkyria in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match on the latest edition of RAW, but despite getting the first pin, failed to get the victory. Now, the 28-year-old is going to SummerSlam to fight her former mentor for the title she recently held.While this could be a point of exit for Bayley, it doesn’t mean that her next destination should be the doorstep of Naomi. The Glow and The Role Model were aggressively competing to become the number one contender for the WWE Women’s Championship last year.However, Bayley was bested by Naomi, who went on to face Nia Jax on January 3, 2025, the same night Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title. WWE could go forward with this storyline and make The Role Model compete against the Women’s World Champion. But it won’t make sense if she dethrones Naomi, especially since she isn’t as over with the crowd right now and hasn’t been seen very actively in shows this year.#2. Best: IYO SKY can get another Women’s World Championship runIYO SKY has had zero problems in getting the crowd behind her for a very long time. She turned babyface along with her faction, Damage CTRL, after last year’s Draft when she was moved to RAW from SmackDown in April. This boosted her tally of victories in her singles career.She received a few opportunities to compete for the Women’s World Championship during this time, and didn’t let her match against Rhea Ripley go to waste. Despite going against Mami and Bianca Belair, two other big babyfaces on the roster, the Japanese superstar’s win at WrestleMania 41 was celebrated by almost everyone in the WWE Universe.All promos featuring her thereafter have just received louder pops and nothing else. Thus, IYO SKY could continue to ride this wave of support and take the Women’s World Championship back from Naomi. If the Damage CTRL star wins the championship back, she can resume her feud with Mami later on, possibly losing the title again at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.#1. Worst: Nia Jax could be a stepping stone for NaomiNia Jax has consistently proven that she is one of the biggest stars in the women’s division who permanently belongs in the World Title picture. Owing to this, she received a shot at the Women’s World Championship in January’s Saturday Night’s Main Event against Rhea Ripley, which she lost.A few weeks ago on SmackDown, she also went up against Tiffany Stratton in a Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE Women’s Championship, but failed to defeat her former ally. The Irresistible Force already has a history with Naomi.The company could utilize it to put the two against each other, especially since The Glow also won her title via an MITB cash-in. However, instead of winning, Jax should lose this encounter and put the reigning champion over.#1. Best: Stephanie Vaquer is ready to win a World ChampionshipStephanie Vaquer is perhaps the wrestler most ready to become the Women’s World Champion. The Dark Angel already has almost unanimous support from the fans, which allowed her to become the first-ever dual champion in NXT, holding the Women’s Championship and the North American Championship together. Her dominance is now visible on the main roster as well.Easily one of WWE’s most successful new signings, La Primera’s Devil’s Kiss has become as popular, if not more, than its counterparts like Sheamus’ Ten Beats of the Bodhran in almost no time. Interestingly, Stephanie Vaquer has already secured herself a Women’s World Championship match for Clash in Paris.Thus, she could defeat Naomi and begin a longstanding and highly successful run as the Women’s World Champion. However, it should be noted that Naomi is currently experiencing a peak phase in her career, and her heel turn is a big hit with the fans. Hence, it won’t be easy to take the gold off her waist. It will be interesting to see who eventually dethrones The Glow.