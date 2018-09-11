3 best things that happened on the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw

We are just a few days away from the upcoming Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and the final build-ups for feuds in Raw are done.

This week's edition on Monday Night Raw took place on the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. WWE hyped this show with the return of Triple H and Mick Foley and how The Shield will take revenge from their opponents.

This week as well WWE's main focus was on the feud between Reigns and Strowman and this is why this article will also revolve around that. The show kicked off with the trio of Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre standing in the ring where the Heel roster also joined him.

Many good and bad things happened on this go home episode of Raw but we will focus only on the good ones. Let's take a look at 3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 10 September 2018.

#3 Rollins and Ambrose got a match for Hell In A Cell

Reigns and Ambrose

After last week's incident, this time Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose attacked 'The Dogs Of War'. They were told by Corbin not to return to the show but they didn't listen to him. They told him that The Shield is gone and it's just Rollins and Ambrose now.

The duo also called their own sheriff and turned down the tables by threatening Corbin with an arrest of his own.

Later on Raw, Constable Baron Corbin announced that Ziggler and McIntyre will defend their Raw Tag Team Titles against Rollins and Ambrose.

This match could have a big impact on the result of the match between Reigns and Strowman. Reigns is already a champion and Rollins and Ambrose can also join him by winning the Raw Tag Team titles at their upcoming match.

Can we see an interference by the 'Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman?

