3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 21 August 2018

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.13K // 21 Aug 2018, 13:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Shield

WWE SummerSlam has come and gone, and it was time to witness the post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night Raw.

This week's edition of Raw was live from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New york. Unlike the past Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns announced that he is going to defend the title on the same night.

This is not the only great thing that happened on this week's Monday Night Raw.

Today in this article we take a look at 3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 21 August 2018.

#3 Balor finally got his rematch

Finally after such a long time

This week's edition of Monday Night Raw kicked off with the new Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he was making his way to the ring.

Although he was still getting the hate he always receives from the crowd, he remained focused. He told the crowd he is a fighting champion and he was going to defend his title against Finn Balor that night, the crowd then became very happy.

Finn Balor never received a rematch for the title he never lost, but now under Reigns' title reign, he was going to fight for the title. Balor came out, and both wrestlers shook hands to confirm the match.

Constable then Corbin came out and said the match couldn't happen because he was supposed to face Balor, not The Demon, and that night he was going to face Balor.

But Raw General Manager Kurt Angle confirmed the match and told Corbin he was going to face Bobby Lashley.

#2 The Authority

The Game is back

It was announced that WWE's Chief Operating Officer Triple H was going to make his return on Raw that night.

He made his way to the ring and talked about when Vince McMahon called him to work with The Undertaker in WWE's upcoming Super Show-Down, and how he said no to the offer. The Game then recalled how he had a very special moment with The Undertaker and Shawn Micheals after their Hell In A Cell match which changed their lives.

He further recalled how he called Vince back to tell him that he would face The Phenom in Australia.

With this promo, he promoted his match against The Undertaker very well and we could feel the emotion in his words.

On the other hand, Rousey attacked Stephanie McMahon during her Raw Women's Championship celebration, and because of that she was very angry with Kurt Angle because he didn't give protection to her. She further said Kurt Angle needed a vacation and made Baron Corbin acting General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

1 / 2 NEXT