Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 23 July 2018

Aarti Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.24K   //    24 Jul 2018, 12:33 IST

Roman Reigns VS Bobby Lashley
Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw was hosted at US Bank Arena, Cincinnati Ohio, USA. This was a set-up episode for SummerSlam PPV.

The beginning of this show was awesome as Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon were standing on the ring to announce an all women's Pay-Per-View. The end was also good as we saw a great main event number one contender match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

There were plenty of positive things about this show and at the same time, there were some not so good occurrences. But in this article, we are going to present you 3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw (23rd July 2018).

#3 The main event

Roman won the match
Roman won the match

This match was the main highlight of this show because the winner of this match faces the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Roman and Bobby faced each other at Extreme Rules and Lashley got the victory. But this time 'The Big Dog' beat Lashley.

It's not about who won this match, it's about how good this match was. We saw everything in this match - spear, superman punch, reverse submission, and pinfall. This was a true main event.

Fans are still upset with WWE because they gave Roman one more chance to fight against The Beast. They have already fought many times for the title, and this includes the Greatest Royal Rumble as well as WrestleMania.

Back to the point, this match was very interesting as we saw these two superstars kicking out on a pinfall many times. This increased the suspense. In the end, Roman defeated Lashley with a spear.

Now we will see a match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Bobby Lashley
Aarti Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Working as a freelancer for 3 years now. Watch WWE sometimes and write want I want.
WWE Monday Night Raw Report Card - July 16, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Monday Night Raw preview (July 23rd 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 botches you probably missed on Monday Night Raw (July...
RELATED STORY
5 things that should've happened on Raw this week (23...
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (23 July 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Monday Night Raw Report Card - July 2, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Things you missed on Monday Night Raw – June 25th, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 23 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 things that should happen on the next episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
5 top matches in WWE Monday Night RAW history.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us