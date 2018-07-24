3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 23 July 2018

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.24K // 24 Jul 2018, 12:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw was hosted at US Bank Arena, Cincinnati Ohio, USA. This was a set-up episode for SummerSlam PPV.

The beginning of this show was awesome as Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon were standing on the ring to announce an all women's Pay-Per-View. The end was also good as we saw a great main event number one contender match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

There were plenty of positive things about this show and at the same time, there were some not so good occurrences. But in this article, we are going to present you 3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw (23rd July 2018).

#3 The main event

Roman won the match

This match was the main highlight of this show because the winner of this match faces the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Roman and Bobby faced each other at Extreme Rules and Lashley got the victory. But this time 'The Big Dog' beat Lashley.

It's not about who won this match, it's about how good this match was. We saw everything in this match - spear, superman punch, reverse submission, and pinfall. This was a true main event.

Fans are still upset with WWE because they gave Roman one more chance to fight against The Beast. They have already fought many times for the title, and this includes the Greatest Royal Rumble as well as WrestleMania.

Back to the point, this match was very interesting as we saw these two superstars kicking out on a pinfall many times. This increased the suspense. In the end, Roman defeated Lashley with a spear.

Now we will see a match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018.

1 / 3 NEXT