3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 27 August 2018

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.71K // 28 Aug 2018, 11:45 IST

Monday Night Raw

The week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw happened in Toronto, Ontario. WWE hyped this episode with MITB holder Braun Strowman who challenged the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns to face him one on one without his Shield brothers.

Last week Strowman tried to cash in his MITB on Roman Reigns after his fight with Finn Balor, and surprisingly Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins came out to save their friend from Strowman.

Although we didn't get to see a match between Strowman and Reigns this week, we saw an epic bout between two of the best performers in the WWE.

Today, in this article, we will take a look at 3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 28 August 2018.

#3 Return of Trish Stratus

She is back

Just like every week, Elias dissed the crowd, but this time Trish Stratus interrupted him.

Elias said it's a nice change for her to come and be in the ring with him instead of changing diapers at home.

Trish told him she likes his music but anytime he opens his mouth about her hometown, then she will ask him to shut it up.

She asked him to pack his guitar and walk out of the ring. Elias then replied that she only came out to walk with him, like thousands of other women out there, but he doesn't date women in their 60's. After listening to this, Stratus slapped him to end this segment.

She returned to hype her match against Alexa Bliss. She is going to face "The Goddess" at the Evolution pay-per-view this year.

#2 Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens had an epic match with The Show Stealer

This week Seth Rollins issued an open challenge for the Intercontinental Title, and Kevin Owens answered the call.

Kevin committed to not leaving Toronto without the title. The match began, and Kevin Owens surprised the fans with his amazing performance.

We saw many near falls in the match-up, and at one point Owens gave a Stunner to Rollins as well.

Everything about this match was good, but after the match, Kevin left the fans confused when he said; "I quit".

Is he going to take a leave, or something else?

