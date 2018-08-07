Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 6 August, 2018

796   //    07 Aug 2018, 17:02 IST

Monday N
Monday Night Raw

This week's WWE Monday Night Raw took place at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida.

Fans were excited to see Ronda Rousey's RAW debut match against Alicia Fox.

The show kicked off with Kurt Angle and Constable Corbin who were out to make an announcement. Then the General Manager reminded us that Rousey is going to complete in her RAW in-ring debut match, and unlike some former UFC Champions, she has no problem competing on RAW.

Today in this article, we will take a look at 3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 6 August 2018.

#3 Braun Strowman

Jinder Mahal and Braun Strowman
Jinder Mahal and Braun Strowman

During this week's RAW, we saw The Kevin Owens Show where he invited Jinder Mahal.

He then thanked him after saying that Braun Strowman threw him off the cage at Extreme Rules, and he had been in pain - but because of Jinder's breathing exercises, he feels okay now.

He also added that Jinder needed to beat Strowman one more time on RAW. Owens then called out Braun Strowman, and all of a sudden the stage started shifting and Strowman appeared to compete in the match. This was a very interesting segment.

As the match began, Owens tried to grab and run with the briefcase but Strowman caught him and came back to the ring in time.

Then he accidentally hit Jinder with the Money in the Bank briefcase, causing the referee to disqualify him. Strowman attacked Jinder after losing the match.

This gave us a strong indication that Jinder Mahal might interfere during the match between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens as he has taken a beating at the hands of Strowman again and again.

#2 Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler (2-on-1 handicap match)

Rollins vs McIntyre and Ziggler
Rollins vs McIntyre and Ziggler

Backstage, Angle was watching Rollins get beat-down by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The RAW GM gave him a match against Ziggler and McIntyre, while letting Rollins choose a tag team partner.

It turned out that Roman Reigns was going to be his tag team partner on the night. The commentary team confirmed that we were going to see a match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. But then Constable Corbin informed Reigns that he is not going to compete in the match.

It became a handicap match for Rollins, and once again he gave a great performance against both men. The match was very good but finally Rollins lost the match.

Working as a freelancer for 3 years now. Watch WWE sometimes and write want I want.
