3 Best Things That Happened On Smackdown Live

Samyak Hirawat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 440 // 25 Oct 2018, 00:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was a too sweet episode of SmackDown Live

After an interesting and shocking show that Monday Night Raw was, Smackdown Live was pale in comparison, but it cannot be called a bad show at all.

With WWE Evolution scheduled for this Sunday, the creative team didn't hype up Evolution on Smackdown as much as it did on Raw (except the altercation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WWE's Performance Center). The storylines were mainly focused on Crown Jewel and WWE World Cup.

There was a great segment between The Miz and Rey Mysterio and the in-ring quality of the matches was brilliant, with Rey Mysterio tearing the house down against the Miz, and Randy Orton continuing to display his sadistic side ahead of Crown Jewel in a match against Jeff Hardy.

Here are the 3 best things that happened on Smackdown this week.

#3. Randy Orton's Sadistic Attitude

Sadistic Randy Orton is very dangerous.

Randy Orton's run as a babyface WWE champion was one of the worst runs that he had in his entire career. Since Orton has turned heel he has become one of the most sadistic heels that WWE has had in a long time. He gruesomely attacks his opponent, he has been attacking Jeff Hardy's ear since their rivalry began and it was seen in this match also. .

There's no denying that Randy Orton has emerged to become one of the dominant heels on Smackdown Live, with his viciousness coming to display again in his match against Jeff Hardy tonight.

Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy and it showed that he is one of the favourites to win the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel. It seemed that the feud between Hardy and Orton came to an end at Hell in a Cell but judging by what happened tonight it doesn't look like 'The Viper' is done punishing 'The Charismatic Enigma'.

1 / 3 NEXT