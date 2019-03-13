×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Smackdown : 3 Best Things That Happened On SmackDown Live This Week

Samyak Hirawat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.68K   //    13 Mar 2019, 14:45 IST

Another solid episode of SmackDown Live
Another solid episode of SmackDown Live

This week has been extravagantly entertaining for WWE fans. The final PPV before WrestleMania, Fastlane, delivered beyond everyone's expectations. Also, this week's Raw and SmackDown Live were spectacular and they set up the right pace for the Show Of Shows.

If WWE continues to book SmackDown and Raw like this on a regular basis, it will certainly hype up the fans for WrestleMania and will definitely improve the ratings.

Just like Raw, SmackDown Live had some amazing things in store for the WWE Universe. New WrestleMania matches were set up, some marvelous matches took place and some unexpected surprises came our way.

In this article, I'll list the 3 best things that happened on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Shane McMahon's Promo as a Heel 

Shane is much better as a heel
Shane is much better as a heel

Shane's promo as a heel was so much entertaining that I wonder why in the first place WWE decided him to team up with the Miz as a babyface team. The alliance of Shane and Miz was not making any progress and it was just damaging their credibility and WWE did the right thing by turning Shane heel at Fastlane.

It was amazing to see how well Shane can work as a heel. First of all, he threatened the ring announcer until he was satisfied with his introduction, he then explained why he attacked the Miz.

He went on and stated that he is not the Best In The World because he won the 'Best In The World' tournament or he won the Tag Team Championship. He said that he is the Best In The World because he was born that way.

The promo helped Shane to gain massive heat from the audience and he confirmed that he is going to face the Miz at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The fans are supremely excited for the match and I wonder how the Miz will respond to Shane McMahon in the coming weeks.



1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Randy Orton Vince McMahon
Samyak Hirawat
ANALYST
Samyak Hirawat is a huge fan of WWE and loves to write about professional wrestling. He is also a big fan of Daniel Bryan and Ronda Rousey. If you like his writing, do follow him to get notified whenever he publishes an article.
3 Interesting Things That Can Happen On SmackDown Live This Week
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking things WWE secretly told us this week on Raw and SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
10 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week 
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that could take place on SmackDown Live this week
RELATED STORY
7 things WWE got right on SmackDown Live this week
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live - 12th June, 2018
RELATED STORY
4 things that could happen on WWE SmackDown Live this week (26 February 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Fastlane 2019: AJ mocks Orton 
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live (March 12, 2019)
RELATED STORY
7 things WWE got right on Smackdown Live this week(19 February 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us