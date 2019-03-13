WWE Smackdown : 3 Best Things That Happened On SmackDown Live This Week

Another solid episode of SmackDown Live

This week has been extravagantly entertaining for WWE fans. The final PPV before WrestleMania, Fastlane, delivered beyond everyone's expectations. Also, this week's Raw and SmackDown Live were spectacular and they set up the right pace for the Show Of Shows.

If WWE continues to book SmackDown and Raw like this on a regular basis, it will certainly hype up the fans for WrestleMania and will definitely improve the ratings.

Just like Raw, SmackDown Live had some amazing things in store for the WWE Universe. New WrestleMania matches were set up, some marvelous matches took place and some unexpected surprises came our way.

In this article, I'll list the 3 best things that happened on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Shane McMahon's Promo as a Heel

Shane is much better as a heel

Shane's promo as a heel was so much entertaining that I wonder why in the first place WWE decided him to team up with the Miz as a babyface team. The alliance of Shane and Miz was not making any progress and it was just damaging their credibility and WWE did the right thing by turning Shane heel at Fastlane.

It was amazing to see how well Shane can work as a heel. First of all, he threatened the ring announcer until he was satisfied with his introduction, he then explained why he attacked the Miz.

He went on and stated that he is not the Best In The World because he won the 'Best In The World' tournament or he won the Tag Team Championship. He said that he is the Best In The World because he was born that way.

The promo helped Shane to gain massive heat from the audience and he confirmed that he is going to face the Miz at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The fans are supremely excited for the match and I wonder how the Miz will respond to Shane McMahon in the coming weeks.

