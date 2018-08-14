3 best things that happened on the go-home episode for SummerSlam - 13 August 2018

Final episode of Raw before SummerSlam

Excitement is at its peak among the WWE Universe as the go-home episode for SummerSlam was the final stop to see some epic matches.

Apart from this, the company also announced that Renee Young is going to join the commentary team for this episode of Raw as a replacement for Jonathan Coachman.

WWE is doing every possible thing for the women's revolution and this was a great move by them. She will also do the commentary for the only women's pay-per-view "Evolution".

This is not the only best thing that happened on this episode of Monday Night Raw, there are many other things too.

Today in this article, we will take a look at 3 best things that happened on the go-home episode for SummerSlam - 13 August 2018.

#3 The final build-up for the SummerSlam matches

Ember Moon vs Alexa Bliss

This was a go-home episode for Monday Night Raw so WWE did their best to build up the feud as much as possible. At the beginning of the show, we saw a match between Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon where Rousey was present on the ringside for Ember Moon and Fox on the other side for Bliss.

There were many moments when they were both involved in the match. Constable Baron Corbin also provided her all the protection she needed and even though the match ended in a DQ, WWE still did the build-up for the match.

Later, we also saw a tag team match between Braun Strowman and Finn Balor vs Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal. Unlike last week, this match ended when Strowman pinned Jinder Mahal, but the only thing that remained same was Kevin Owens, who was running away from Strowman. At last, Corbin gave End Of Days to Balor (when he was celebrating the victory) making him the dark horse of their upcoming match.

Overall, WWE did a great job of building-up of the matches for SummerSlam.

