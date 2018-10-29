3 Best things that happened on WWE Evolution

Samyak Hirawat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 791 // 29 Oct 2018, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

One of the best shows of the year

On July 23, 2018, on Raw, WWE's authority trio of Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, and Triple H announced that there will be an all women's pay-per-view on 28 October, 2018 and it will be known as Evolution.

WWE Evolution was brought to us from the Nassau Coliseum of Uniondale, New York. The first ever women-only pay-per-view saw the best of past and present female wrestlers from the WWE take the spotlight for the first time ever. I thought that the women took the opportunity they were given and put on a show to remember.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Evolution proved that the WWE have come a long way in developing women's division, and the women’s division of the company is ready to take the company to newer heights, which will make WWE even more successful.

The first ever Women's pay-per-view will go down in history as one of the most successful and entertaining pay-per-views of all time. Many moments in this event left us awestruck and will be cherished by the fans for a long time.

The following are the three best things that happened on WWE Evolution.

#3 The Battle Royal

Nia Jax won the Battle Royal

One of the most non hyped matches was the battle royal at Evolution. No one believed that this match could deliver and the women involved in this match will not get the spotlight they deserve. But the match delivered and it was a great battle royal with great storytelling and in-ring action.

This battle royal was different from the other battle royals and will surely go down as one of the best battle royals of all time. Superstars from different eras were involved in this match and there were many dream matches ensued. Alundra Blayze stood toe to toe with Nia Jax and Torrie Wilson battled the IIconics.

There were some startling moments as well, Mandy Rose turned on her own partner, Sonya Deville by eliminating her and Maria Kanellis returned to the ring after a long time.

Ember Moon and Asuka made the crowd wild and chant NXT when they tried to eliminate each other. This match was very well thought creatively but the only problem according to me was making Nia Jax the winner of this match, winning this battle royal could have helped Ember Moon to become a top-tier superstar. Let's wait and see whether it was the right decision to give Nia a shot at the Raw Women's Championship.

1 / 3 NEXT