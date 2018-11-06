3 best things which happened on Raw this week (5 November 2018)

Samyak Hirawat FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 466 // 06 Nov 2018, 22:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This segment was gold

This week's WWE Raw came to us from Manchester, England. Raw began with the entire roster standing on the ramp, and with Corbin in the ring with security guards around the ring, most probably to protect Corbin from Strowman.

Corbin announced 3 members of the men's Survivor Series Raw team, and the three men were - Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. He also announced that the women's Raw team would be captained by Alexa Bliss.

On this episode of Raw, we saw the initial build-up of Survivor Series. I must say that this episode left a lot to be desired, with Survivor Series just two weeks away I expected that WWE would make this episode of Raw more eventful and develop the storylines more efficiently, but the build was not very good.

But it was not all bad, as it had its fill of some good moments as well. In this article, I list the 3 best things that happened on Raw this week.

#3 Ronda Rousey's promo

Rousey vs Lynch will be an epic match

The promo from Ronda Rousey was excellent, her promo skills have improved drastically. Rumours are that she has been getting promo classes from one of the greatest promo cutters in WWE - Paul Heyman.

Rousey brought the fire and fury during her promo. Even though the crowd chanted for Becky Lynch, Rousey cut a promo on how she was training for the Olympics as Lynch went to clown school. The promo was cut with great passion.

I will love to see how Becky will respond to Rousey's comments this Tuesday on SmackDown. The match between Rousey and Lynch at Survivor Series will definitely be awesome. The best thing about Ronda is that she is a legitimate ass kicker, and her matches in the UFC prove it.

1 / 3 NEXT