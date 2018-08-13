3 best ways WWE could book Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at Summerslam

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns will be the main event at Summerslam 2018

WWE managed to shoot themselves in the foot again by booking Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns in the Summerslam main event. It is a match that nobody wants to really see yet WWE seem adamant in trying to force its fans to watch time after time.

People were pissed the first time it happened at Wrestlemania 31. They were disinterested when it took place again at Wrestlemania 34. And nobody even noticed when it was booked for a third time at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

So why the WWE thinks that a fourth incarnation of the same old match would capture the imagination of the people, is anyone's guess at this point. The problem with the match is that both the competitors are heels in the eyes of the majority of the fans.

You have to appreciate the WWE trying to tell a long-term story by having Reigns trying to beat Lesnar for more than three years now except that nobody actually cares about Reigns. Such a storyline could have worked like a dream for fan favourites like Daniel Bryan or AJ Styles because by this point fans would have been dying to see them get the best of Lesnar. But Reigns does not work in that sympathetic babyface role.

But all hope is not lost yet as there are three ways that the WWE could book this match, which would make it a worthwhile watch.

#3 Paul Heyman turns on Brock Lesnar

Lesnar recently attacked Paul Heyman on an episode of RAW

Judging by the recent turn of events, this might be the direction in which the WWE is headed. Lesnar attacked Heyman on an episode of Raw leading up to Summerslam. The attack came because Lesnar was annoyed with Heyman.

Now that is undeniably some lazy writing on the WWE's part but with Lesnar supposedly leaving the WWE after Summerslam, they did have to come up with something quickly. Heyman turning on Lesnar would not be as shocking as it has happened before during his first run in the WWE.

But the question remains, how accepting the fans would be of Roman Reigns as the new 'Paul Heyman Guy'.

The former ECW owner is not as red hot as he was a few years back and putting him with Reigns would not be a guarantee of his succeeding.

