3 Big shockers WWE could pull off at Hell in a Cell for Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Aarti Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.62K // 10 Sep 2018, 00:45 IST

The Shield

WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will take this month on 16 September. So far, 7 matches have been announced for the event including AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE championship and Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship.

The build-up of all these matches have been good and still, there's an episode of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown live remaining and there's a chance that company will add few more matches for the pay-per-view.

Past few weeks have been shocking for the WWE Universe as recently, Strowman turned heel, Ziggler and McIntyre won the Raw Tag Team titles, and The Shield got ambushed by the heels of Raw.

Today, we will take a look at 3 shocking things that could during Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell.

#3 Lunatic turns heel

Dean Ambrose

There have been rumors for over a year now that Ambrose will turn heel.

However, instead of happening that we saw a reunion of The Shield but still, there is a chance that Ambrose could turn heel at the HIAC.

Fans were expecting him to turn heel against Rollins but what if the lunatic turns heel against The Big Dog at Hell in a Cell.

This will be a shocking moment for the WWE Universe as this is something they probably didn't expect would happen.

#2 Kurt Angle returns to the ring

Is the vacation over now?

Kurt Angle is on a vacation now as Commissioner Stephanie McMahon gave him a break because she wasn't happy with his way of treating superstars.

Currently, Baron Corbin is working as acting General Manager of Raw. However, there were rumors that Kurt Angle is going to return soon in the WWE, this time not as a General Manager but as the full-time wrestler.

If the rumors are true then Hell In A Cell can be a good place for him to return. From the past few weeks, The Shield have been ambushed by the trio of Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre and now they are the underdogs in this rivalry.

This can continue till next episode of Raw and at Hell in a Cell, all of a sudden, Kurt Angle could return to the ring to join the Shield and help him deal with The Monster.

#1 Roman Reigns loses the championship

Is the unexpected going to happen?

This one will definitely be a shocker to the WWE Universe. Even though Reigns is getting ambushed by Strowman, he is still favorite to win his upcoming match at Hell in a Cell.

He won the Universal Championship at the SummerSlam pay-per-view when he defeated Brock Lesnar.

This time, WWE could pull a rabbit out of the hat and we might see a new champion at Hell In A Cell. However, this is very unlikely to happen but if this is best for the business, then WWE would consider going with it.

Which one of these possibilities is likely to happen at the Hell In A Cell? Have your say in the comments below.