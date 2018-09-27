3 Big Surprises That Could Happen at WWE Super Showdown

WWE's next big show is just 2 weeks away

WWE will travel to Australia for their next big show of this year. An event named "WWE Super Show-Down" will take place from the beautiful Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 6th, 2018. WWE has really stacked the card on this show with a lot of big names.

One of the marquee matches is The Undertaker VS Triple H. Kane & Shawn Michaels will be ringside for this match. Also on the show, The Shield will face Dogs of War. John Cena will make his return in a long time and will team up with Bobby Lashley to take on Kevin Owens & Elias.

WWE fans are expecting this to be a great event with some awesome wrestling matches. With these international shows, there is always a possibility that WWE does something shocking. In this article, we take a look at three big shocks that could happen at Super Show-Down:-

#3 Dean Ambrose helps The Shield to win & then turns heel

The Shield vs Dogs of War

The Shield will be taking on the team of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre at Super Show-Down. WWE has been building towards this match for a couple of weeks now and it looks like The Shield will be grabbing the win in this match. Interestingly, WWE teased a Dean Ambrose heel turn this past week on Raw possibly hinting towards him joining Dogs of War.

We know that an Ambrose heel turn is going to come sometime in the future. And WWE could certainly make this move at Super Show-Down. The Shield are favorites and Ambrose will have a significant part in making sure they win. But he might turn on his brothers after the match. There could be many reasons for an Ambrose heel turn.

In my opinion, WWE should book this angle for long-term and they should do it when the WWE Universe least expects it. But if we see it at Super Show-Down, it would still be a shocking moment for the fans.

