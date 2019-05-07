×
3 Biggest hits and 3 missed opportunities from RAW (May 6, 2019)

Rahul Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
534   //    07 May 2019, 19:00 IST


WWE Raw
WWE Raw

WWE tried to make RAW happen this week. WWE and Vince McMahon suddenly have this new idea to have a 'wildcard' on their shows. 3 superstars from each brand can appear on the other brand on a given night. It has come off as a surprise, but it might not be a bad thing in the long run. Especially since WWE has suffered because of a lack of viewership.

However, WWE made fun of its 3-star rule as well. Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon, Elias, Kofi Kingston, and Daniel Bryan made appearances. A superstar got dumped. A tag team got humiliated.

We present the 3 biggest hits and 3 misses from RAW.

Hit #3 Heelish night


Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley are actually winning matches on RAW. It's hard to believe, I know. The Lonewolf and The Almighty defeated the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and the Challenger AJ Styles. Corbin pinned Rollins after an 'accidental' Phenomenal Forearm by Styles and an 'End of Days' by the former GM of RAW.

It was a fun tag-team match that achieved all its objectives. It made Corbin and Lashley look formidable before Money In The Bank, also teasing an AJ Styles' heel turn. The ending might have been predictable, but it helped create more intrigue in this rivalry between the babyfaces. What do you think: Will AJ Styles turn heel?



Later in the night, Lacey Evans gave us some more glimpses of her sass and her Women's Right. Firstly, she defeated an unknown talent. Then, she had a short brawl with Becky Lynch. In both her tasks, Evans impressed. Surprisingly, this has become the most interesting rivalry in the red brand. Evans is earning bragging rights very quickly. She might well beat Lynch at MITB to win her first Women's Championship in WWE.

Talking about first championships, The Viking Raiders look set to win the RAW Tag Team Championship very soon.



