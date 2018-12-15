3 most interesting things that could happen at WWE TLC

Aviral Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 959 // 15 Dec 2018, 14:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Triple threat match for the Smackdown Women's championship!

WWE is set to bring us one final pay-per-view before the year comes to a close and WrestleMania 35 season can officially begin, with the TLC event set to take place Sunday night in San Jose, California.

The WWE has given enough time and done a great job of building up the card. There are 5 championship matches scheduled along with the final of the Mixed Match Challenge.

With so many exciting matches to look forward to, the tables ladders and chairs PPV have the potential to be the best event the year.

Let's take a look at 3 biggest mind-blowing things that could happen at the year's final pay-per-view.

#3: Lars Sullivan/Shane McMahon help Daniel Bryan retain the WWE championship

The Jack Kirby's illustration come to life!

The WWE universe is getting ready to embrace the most anticipated arrival in the WWE main roster this year in the name of Lars Sullivan. The WWE has aired some video packages that the monster is lurking over the past few weeks.

Which brand he ends up on though is the cause of some debate. The Raw roster is filled with some of the company's biggest names, and they don't need another monster when Strowman is doing the job just fine, so the smart money appears to on Smackdown.

Where exactly he fits into the show is another matter though. The most logical spot according to me is Lars destroying AJ Styles while becoming Daniel Bryan's new muscle.

Sullivan is the monster that SmackDown is truly lacking. There isn’t a real threat on the blue brand, so he would come in and become an instant force, and becoming Daniel Bryan's henchman could add some fuel to fire. However he is booked, Sullivan will be a great addition to the SmackDown roster.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement