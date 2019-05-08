3 Biggest mistakes WWE made on SmackDown Live this week (7 May 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 741 // 08 May 2019, 19:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The errors WWE should have avoided this week on SmackDown Live

Following substandard ratings last week, WWE brought some unforeseen surprises this week. Vince McMahon introduced the Wild Card Rule on RAW, and it continued on SmackDown Live. AJ Styles traded brands at the Superstar Shake-Up, but he returned to his former home within just two weeks while Sami Zayn was another name to appear on the blue brand through the Wild Card Rule.

Apart from Styles and Zayn, The Usos and The Miz were the other two names to appear from the red brand this week. Kofi Kingston, who is the WWE Champion, defended the title twice this week. The champion put his title on the line against Zayn and Styles, and Kingston pinned Zayn to retain the championship. Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan became the SmackDown Tag Team Champions after beating The Usos.

Ali and Andrade, who are part of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, squared off on SmackDown but the bout ended in no contest after an interference from Randy Orton. The Miz assaulted Shane McMahon, but the former was taken out by the B-Team. It was an exciting episode of SmackDown Live but it could have been better. Here we discuss the mistakes WWE made on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 No appearance from Roman Reigns

The Big Dog

Roman Reigns showed up on RAW which he left after the Superstar Shake-Up. The Big Dog was drafted to SmackDown Live two weeks ago, but he was absent from the show this week. Reigns is undeniably the biggest superstar of the company, but it was unusual to see him absent on his show.

Reigns made a colossal statement after arriving on the blue brand a few weeks ago. The former Universal Champion put his hands on Vince McMahon, and he started a new feud with Elias. In fact, Elias and Reigns will lock horns at Money in the Bank.

With the Wild Card Rule, it will be interesting to see if Reigns becomes a regular member of RAW. Reigns' departure was certainly a big blow for the red brand, and poor ratings proved it. However, Reigns' absence on SmackDown Live makes the Superstar Shake-Up irrelevant.

1 / 3 NEXT