3 Biggest Mistakes WWE made on the RAW after Super ShowDown (10 June 2019)

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre on RAW

Following a decent show in Saudi Arabia, the expectations were high for RAW this week. And quite a few things happened on RAW last night.

The US Champion Samoa Joe was the guest of The Miz TV. However, things got heated when four other Superstars interrupted the segment. The RAW Tag Team Titles changed hands when Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defended the twin belts against The Revival and The Usos. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre had a celebration party as the former pinned Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown.

The IIconics defended the Women's Tag Team Titles against two local wrestlers, while Lars Sullivan decimated the Lucha House Party in a Handicap Elimination match. Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss fought their Stomping Grounds opponents Becky Lynch and Bayley. Sami Zayn became the guest referee when Seth Rollins squared off with Kevin Owens in the main event of the night.

Although the show had some good matches and segments, it could have been better. Here we discuss three mistakes WWE made on RAW this week.

#3 No appearance of Roman Reigns

We saw a shocking upset at Super ShowDown where Roman Reigns lost to Shane McMahon. There is no denying that a victory against the Big Dog is a huge achievement. As a result, Shane McMahon had a celebration party along with Drew McIntyre. It was the first loss of the former Universal Champion this year as he lost a PPV match after 327 days.

Though Reigns is part of SmackDown Live, he has been a regular member of the red brand through Wild Card Rule. A large number of fans expected a response from Reigns after suffering a humiliating loss but it didn't happen.

Interestingly, the Big Dog skipped RAW this week. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are set to face each other at Stomping Grounds. Reigns could have added fuel in this rivalry after crashing the celebration party on RAW.

