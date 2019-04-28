3 biggest surprises that could take SmackDown Live by storm this week (30 April 2019)

What twists and turns await?

The excitement was high after the Superstar Shake-Up, and SmackDown Live offered a great episode last week. With some faces, the company has freshened things up.

The arrival of Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live lifted the stature of the blue brand. The Big Dog faced the consequences of attacking Vince McMahon as Elias and Shane McMahon viciously attacked him. Moreover, a match between Elias and Reigns got confirmed at Money in the Bank. Another match was finalized last week as Charlotte Flair earned her ticket to face Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Lars Sullivan continued his destruction as he mauled some superstars while Kairi Sane won his first singles bout on the main roster against Peyton Royce. Andrade and Finn Balor tussled in a non-title match as the latter pinned the former. Kevin Owens' heel turn was the most shocking moment of last week on the blue brand when the former Universal Champion assaulted Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

The next SmackDown Live will be held at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. It is expected to be another blockbuster edition of the blue brand. Here we discuss three surprises WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Asuka and Kairi Sane could become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

Will it happen this week?

The IIconics have been struggling after winning the Women's Tag Team Titles at the Showcase of Immortals. Billie Key and Peyton Royce are getting pinned every week after WrestleMania, which has raised questions about their credibility as the representatives of the women's tag team division.

The IIconics won the twin belts from Sasha Banks and Bayley. They defended the titles against a local team on the SmackDown after WrestleMania, but it has been a downfall since then. Following the arrival of Kairi Sane and Asuka in the women's tag team division, they could be the one dethrone the current champions. Sane already pinned Peyton Royce, who is the one half of the IIconics, two weeks in a row.

Judging by the title reign, Vince McMahon's billion company might not keep them champions for a long time. Hence, it will not be surprising if the current title holders are forced to put their twin belts on the line against Asuka and Sane this week. The Japanese duo could win the tag team bout if they lock horns with the IIconics.

