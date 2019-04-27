3 Biggest Surprises WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live next week (30 April 2019)

The biggest talking point from the last SmackDown Live episode

Next week's SmackDown Live comes to us live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. After the Superstar Shake-up was done and dusted, WWE took the last week's episodes to build feuds for the Money in the Bank PPV.

We got to know that Kevin Owens is going to be next challenger to Kofi Kingston, while AJ Styles is going to be the next challenger to Seth Rollins. While we don't know who's going to be challenging for the United States Title and the Intercontinental Championship yet, but expect Vince McMahon to give us some clues about the same next week.

Also, we haven't seen much from the newly crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz, and next week they might have new challengers. Last week on Tuesday, we also got to know that The IIconics aren't going to be Women's Tag Team Champions for a long time and it's inevitable that Kairi Sane and Asuka challenge them at MITB.

So, keeping all that in mind, here are the 3 Biggest Surprises that we could see on SmackDown Live next Tuesday:

#3 Andrade vs Aleister Black for the number 1 challenger to Finn Balor' Intercontinental Championship

Andrade and Aleister Black

This is something I mentioned above as well that we may see some development in the Intercontinental Title picture, and what I am sure off is that Andrade is going to be involved in it.

He was switched from Raw to SmackDown Live only for the sole purpose of competing against Finn Balor as he beat him on Raw before The Demon made his switch to SmackDown Live.

We saw that Andrade was beaten by Balor last week on SmackDown, and we also saw Aleister Black being drafted to SmackDown after breaking up from Ricochet.

With both superstars looking for fresh feuds, we may just end up seeing them square off for a shot at Finn Balor' Intercontinental Championship, but this is purely speculative as we may see one of them being involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

