3 Biggest things we could see on NXT this week

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 10:35 IST SHARE

Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa

Last week, NXT delivered yet again. WWE's third brand has been on fire since Survivor Series ended and it's seems as it improves every single week.

This week's show already has many big things in store for the WWE Universe. Tommaso Ciampa vs Finn Balor vs Keith Lee for the #1 number contender for the NXT Championship will take place this Wednesday, while Dakota Kai will face Mia Yim in singles action.

Both of the above-stated matches have the potential to steal the show and we haven't even mentioned the tension between Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley yet, which seems to increase every week. It's been a fascinating feud to watch thus far and we can't wait for what's in store this week.

Then, hopefully, we will see the return of Bobby Fish this week, who injured his leg and wasn't on the show last week. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the new challenger for Roderick Strong and his NXT North American Championship.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at the three biggest things WWE could be planning for this week's NXT.

#3 Dakota Kai defeats Mia Yim clean

Ever since Dakota Kai turned heel at NXT Takeover: War Games, she has been on a destruction spree. The leader of Team Kick beat the daylights out of Candice LeRae, which has meant that the latter hasn't been seen on the show since.

Kai is yet to win a singles match since she embraced her dark side but that could change this week. Mia Yim absolutely destroyed Kai last week and looking at the way WWE books things, the one standing tall before a bout is usually the one who ends up losing the match.

Hence, do not be surprised if the latter wins a show-stealer of a match against the former.

