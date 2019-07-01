3 biggest things we could see on RAW this week (1 July 2019)

Could we see a heel turn?

Stomping Grounds was a great show and the company continued the good run on RAW last week. The red brand delivered a stupendous episode last week when we saw some unforeseen surprises.

For the coming weeks, two new matches were confirmed for Extreme Rules on the flagship show. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will face the team of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The Undertaker stunned everyone when he came to rescue Roman Reigns, and subsequently, a Tag Team match was announced for Extreme Rules. The Undertaker and Reigns will tussle with Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

We saw some exceptional matches last week but the match between Ricochet and AJ Styles stood out from the rest. Moreover, the 24/7 Title changed hands multiple times on RAW but R-Truth managed to regain it.

The next RAW will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley will face each other in a Falls Count Anywhere Match this week. Considering Paul Heyman is the new Executive Director of RAW, we can be in line for yet another good episode.

Here are three notable things we could see on RAW this week.

#3 A Multi Tag Team Match to decide the next challengers of The Revival

The Tag Team division of the red brand is in serious jeopardy as the RAW Tag Team titles have not been defended regularly. While Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder were the previous champions, they lost the belts to The Revival on the RAW.

Hawkins and Ryder didn't defend the twin belts and although the red belts changed hands, the scenario hasn't changed. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson didn't put their belts on the line at Stomping Grounds.

Considering Extreme Rules is around the corner, the RAW Tag Team titles could be on the line. Several Tag Teams are currently deserving to challenge The Revival, hence, we could see a Fatal 5-way Tag Team match on RAW this week.

The Usos, the Viking Raiders, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, the New Day and Anderson & Gallows might compete to challenge the Revival at Extreme Rules.

