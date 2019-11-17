3 Biggest things we could see on this week's RAW: Huge confrontation, Unexpected challenge

Becky Lynch

This week's RAW comes live to us from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. After this week's great SmackDown episode, WWE would look to continue their build towards Survivor Series with the penultimate RAW before the PPV.

There is a reason why Survivor Series is so awaited among the WWE Universe because we usually see a lot of developments in a single show. The tri-brand face-off is sure to continue in the week to come, which will make the episode almost unmissable.

There are a lot of things to look forward to as Brock Lesnar, after taking a beat down at the hands of Rey Mysterio, will be looking to give an answer to The Master of the 619, before their upcoming match. Bobby Lashley and Rusev will continue their personal rivalry, while Becky Lynch will be looking to get revenge on Bayley for last week's attack.

Furthermore, with invasions coming left, right and center, nobody is safe from a potential attack. With all that in mind, let's take a look at the 3 Biggest Things we could see on RAW this week:

#3 Matt Riddle confronts Brock Lesnar

' The Original Bro' Matt Riddle has been teasing and teasing a confrontation with Brock Lesnar on his Twitter account ever since he appeared on SmackDown. Maybe, next week on RAW, Riddle might get what he wants, especially after months and months of saying that he could easily take on the Beast.

Brock Lesnar was 'victimized', as Paul Heyman would call it, by Rey Mysterio with a pipe on the Red brand. Hence, most probably, Heyman might have a message for The Master of the 619 and all of a sudden, Riddle might interrupt Heyman's speech and challenge Lesnar to a match.

We know Brock wouldn't back out of a challenge and the WWE Universe might be treated to some brilliant action. Riddle is set to face Finn Balor at NXT Takeover: War Games but he might face The Beast Incarnate before, in what would be a brilliant clash.

