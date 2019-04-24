3 biggest things WWE cleverly told us SmackDown Live this week (23 April 2019)

SmackDown Live offered a great episode

With a remarkable edition of Monday Night RAW, the expectations were high for the SmackDown Live this week. Several superstars swapped brands after the Superstar Shake-Up, and we expect to see fresh matches.

Vince McMahon's billion dollar company already announced that Roman Reigns would face the consequences for assaulting Vince McMahon last week as Elias and Shane McMahon punished the Big Dog. The Drifter subsequently challenged Reigns at Money in the Bank and the latter accepted it. Lars Sullivan continued his dominance after taking down several superstars while Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had an intense segment.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the most shocking incident of the night was the heel turn of Kevin Owens who decided to join New Day last week. Moreover, the Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor avenged his loss on RAW last week when he pinned Andrade.

With some awe-inspiring matches and exciting promos, it was a great episode of SmackDown Live. Here we discuss three things WWE cleverly told us SmackDown Live this week.

#3 Kairi Sane and Asuka will dethrone the IIconics

Sane pinned Peyton Royce

It has not been a fruitful run for the IIconics after they grabbed the twin belts at the Showcase of Immortals. Though Peyton Royce and Billie Key are still champions, they are getting pinned every week, which is not a good sign for the champions. As a matter of fact, Peyton Royce was beaten by the new arrival from NXT Kairi Sane on SmackDown Live. The other half of IIconics, Billie Key also got pinned by Naomi on RAW this week.

The new team of Asuka and Kairi Sane took the Women's Tag Team division by storm last week. There is no denying that the two Japanese superstars are stupendous performers and they might dominate the women's division for a long time. Kairi Sane is a former NXT Women's Champion while Asuka is one of the dominant women of the company.

With the involvement of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, they might create an obstacle for Sane and Asuka. Hence, the two teams could square off to become the number one contenders against the IIconics. Judging by the current scenario, Asuka and Sane have a big chance of deposing the present Women's Tag Team Champions.

