3 biggest things WWE could have done differently on this week's NXT (February 26, 2020)

A great show

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

This week's NXT was another brilliant show, as we saw some storylines develop alongside incredible wrestling action. The episode started with Dominik Dijakovic's shock loss to Cameron Grimes, thanks to an assist by Damien Priest, before Finn Balor was attacked by The Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel).

Xia Li defeated Mia Yim, but after the match, Raquel Gonzalez attacked both Yim and Li, leaving them both flat on the mat. Furthermore, Tommaso Ciampa got the better of Austin Theory, before Johnny Gargano attacked Ciampa and stood tall.

Killian Dain won against Bronson Reed, while the Grizzled Young Veterans won another big bout against The Forgotten Sons. The main event saw Charlotte Flair beat Bianca Belair in an absolutely wonderful match, before Flair sent a message to Rhea Ripley with a post-match assault on Belair.

Here, we are going to suggest three things WWE could have done differently on this week's episode of the Black & Gold brand.

#3 Attack on Finn Balor

This week, we were expecting to see Finn Balor announce his plans for the WrestleMania weekend, and guess what, we witnessed The Imperium attacking the leader of the Balor Club, which clearly confirms that Walter, the NXT UK Champion, will be involved in a feud with Balor.

There's no problem with the proposed feud, but with the way things panned out this week, it could have been done better.

Instead of seeing Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel attack Balor, one would have liked the presence of the NXT UK Champion himself, Walter. Even if he just stood there while his partners attacked Balor, that would have been more impactful.

Advertisement

#2 Who's going to step up to Adam Cole?

With Tommaso Ciampa involved in a feud with Johnny Gargano, and Finn Balor now involved in a tussle for the NXT UK Championship, one has to ask - what are the plans for Adam Cole? We didn't see any hints on this week's show with regards that, and it left a sour taste.

It would have been better if the fans were given a clear picture with regards the NXT Championship. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Could we see Cole, just like Rhea Ripley, head towards WrestleMania 36?

#1 Bianca Belair's loss

4 years later. I know who I am. 👸🏼 @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uUHmVkG6W1 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 27, 2020

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair battled it out this week in a dream match, and it didn't disappoint. Flair won the match clean, and that's something which could have been avoided.

Belair currently is one of the hottest Superstars in NXT and WWE, so it doesn't help if she loses 2 big matches back to back (first one against Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland) in a matter of weeks.

Furthermore, another thing that could have been avoided is Flair's attack on Belair post-match, as that made The EST of NXT look incredibly weak. Instead of this, this match should've been ended in a DQ finish, which would have kept Belair's current momentum going.