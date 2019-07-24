3 Biggest things WWE made clear at RAW Reunion

RAW Reunion lived up to the hype

RAW Reunion was certainly one of the red brand's biggest episodes of the year. A total of thirty-eight past Superstars were scheduled to appear at RAW Reunion but some big names appeared without any announcement. The show certainly had some awe-inspiring segments this week.

Two huge matches took place on RAW this week. While Roman Reigns pinned Samoa Joe, the match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins ended in a disqualification. Moreover, John Cena opened the show with The Usos. Jimmy and Jey pinned The Revival as Rikishi was at ringside with his twin sons. Drew McIntyre decimated Cedric Alexander after the latter pinned the Scottish Psychopath last week.

Things got heated between Becky Lynch and Natalya when the two women had a brawl. The 24/7 Title changed hands several times at RAW Reunion. Furthermore, the Fiend shockingly attacked Mick Foley. Stone Cold Steve Austin closed RAW Reunion with some other past Superstars.

Here, we'll take a look at the three things WWE made clear at RAW Reunion.

#3 The Fiend will terrorize WWE

After nine episodes of Firefly Funhouse, fans were waiting to see the return of Bray Wyatt in the squared circle. The former WWE Champion made his in-ring return last week when the Fiend decimated Finn Balor. A similar scenario happened this week as the Fiend attacked WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

The Hardcore Legend was already scheduled to appear on RAW Reunion. When Foley was delivering a speech to the WWE Universe, the segment was cut short by Bray Wyatt. The arena went dark and the Fiend was in the ring. As a matter of fact, the Fiend used Foley's signature move the Mandible Claw to assault the WWE Hall of Famer. The Fiend certainly made a massive statement at RAW Reunion this week.

Judging by two consecutive appearances of the Fiend, the company might have big plans for the new Bray Wyatt.

