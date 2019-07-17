3 biggest things WWE made clear on the RAW after Extreme Rules (15 July 2019)

It was a great show

The Extreme Rules PPV was an exceptional pay-per-view. Apart from having some impressive matches in Philadelphia, several titles changed. The anticipation was sky-high for the RAW after Extreme Rules and the company delivered a stupendous episode this week.

Bray Wyatt's appearance was the highlight of the night as the Fiend attacked Finn Balor. The red brand also had a ten-man Battle Royal match to decide the number one contender of the new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins won the match and he will challenge the Beast at SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch found a new challenger for SummerSlam when Natalya won the Fatal 4-Way match to become the number one contender of RAW Women's Championship. The 24/7 Title changed hands after R-Truth pinned Drake Maverick in the hotel room, moreover, Cedric Alexander shocked everyone by pinning Drew McIntyre.

RAW offered an exciting episode with some excellent segments and matches. Here we discuss three things WWE made clear on RAW this week.

#3 Dolph Ziggler and the Miz will have a feud

Dolph Ziggler had a disastrous night at Extreme Rules where he fought Kevin Owens. The Show-off lost to the Prize Fighter within just sixteen seconds. Considering Ziggler was the challenger of Kofi Kingston a couple of weeks ago, it was certainly a shocking loss. Ziggler needs a notable feud to get back on track after Extreme Rules.

Ziggler appeared on the Miz TV this week. Since Ziggler is a heel and Miz is a face, it was not likely to be a smooth interview. Ziggler kept provoking the A-Lister and the former mentioned his wife, Maryse. Following the comment, the Miz lost his cool and attacked him.

While the segment was certainly interesting, it gave us a major hint about a new rivalry. Since we are around three weeks away from SummerSlam, the Miz and Ziggler could tussle at the biggest show of the summer. Considering the sublime mic skills of the two Superstars, they could offer an astonishing feud.

