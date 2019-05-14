3 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on RAW this week (13 May 2019)

It was a great episode of RAW

It was the final episode of the red brand before Money in the Bank and the company did not let down the fans. The latest edition of RAW offered some exciting matches with entertaining segments. Roman Reigns and Elias appeared on RAW again this week. The Big Dog teamed up The Miz to take on Bobby Lashley and Elias, but the bout ended in a DQ after interferences from Shane McMahon and Lashley.

Becky Lynch signed a double contract, but The Man was put through a table by Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair. Rey Mysterio obtained a great momentum after pinning Ceasaro, while Baron Corbin defeated Ricochet.

A rejuvenated Mojo Rawley beat Apollo Crews on the flagship show. Bray Wyatt revealed a dark secret in his Firefly Fun House, and it became the talking point of the red brand this week. Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn squared off in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, and the latter was victorious with the help of Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

#3 Dominic could help Rey Mysterio to defeat Samoa Joe

Cesaro and Mysterio in action

The build-up has been good for the United States Championship match. Since Rey Mysterio's son Dominic is involved in this rivalry, he has become the talking point of the feud. Mysterio and Joe will tussle in a rematch from WrestleMania 35 where the former suffered a humiliating loss. The former WWE Champion avenged the loss by pinning Joe a couple of weeks ago, but it was a non-title bout.

Joe met Dominic in the backstage area last week when the former asked Dominic to send a message to his father. The US Champion also called out Rey Mysterio and Dominic this week. Considering the storyline of the US Championship, Dominic could play a pivotal role at Money in the Bank.

Since Dominic is training to be pro-wrestler, it could be his first-hand experience on a big stage. Mysterio has won all the active titles of Vince McMahon's billion dollar company but has had never grabbed the US Championship. Hence, Mysterio's son could help him to become a Grand Slam Champion at XL Center.

