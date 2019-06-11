3 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on the RAW after Super ShowDown (10 June 2019)

It was a good episode of the red brand

The anticipation was sky-high for the RAW after Super ShowDown. It turned out to be a good episode, as we saw some impressive matches and entertaining segments.

The Revival became the new RAW Tag Team Champions after defeating The Usos and Ryder and Hawkins. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrated their victory against Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown.

Furthermore, the Scottish Psychopath promised to decimate the Big Dog at Stomping Grounds. The Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics defended the twin belts against local talent.

Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss teamed up to beat Bayley and Becky Lynch, while Lars Sullivan defeated Lucha House Party in a 3-on-1 handicap elimination match. The team of Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Miz defeated Samoa Joe, Cesaro and Bobby Lashley in a Six-Man Tag Team match. Kevin Owens beat Seth Rollins by disqualification as Sami Zayn was the guest referee of the match.

Here we discuss three things WWE secretly told us on RAW this week.

#3 Samoa Joe could defend the US Title in a Six-Pack Challenge match

Samoa Joe appeared on Miz TV this week. The A-Lister asked some harsh questions to the current US Champion. The Miz also questioned Joe's credibility as champion. Things got heated between the two men when four other Superstars interrupted the segment.

Ricochet, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley demanded title shots. As a matter of fact, we also saw a six-man tag team match on RAW. Hence, the other five men could compete for the US Title at Stomping Grounds.

Though Joe lost the belt to Rey Mysterio at Money in the Bank, the Master of the 619 relinquished it to Joe last week. Therefore, Joe didn't toil hard to regain the belt. A Six-Pack Challenge could be an ideal way to defend the US Championship. Moreover, Joe can prove that he is a deserving candidate to hold the belt if he manages to defeat the other five Superstars.

