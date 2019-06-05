3 Biggest things WWE told us with WWE Network Originals Special: Triple H's Road to WrestleMania

Triple H is a busy guy!

Last week on June 1st, the so-called developmental brand of the company, NXT, delivered the 25th edition of it's highly successful PPV series, NXT TakeOver XXV.

Immediately following the show, WWE released the WWE Network Originals Special: Triple H's Road to WrestleMania. Triple H, other than being the COO of WWE, is the lead producer of NXT as well, and it was apt to release this episode after a TakeOver event.

The title of the poster above says "Creation and Destruction" which hints at the two different sides of the man we know as Triple H. He plays a big managerial role backstage in creating and expanding the WWE Universe, but when he steps in his wrestling gear, he is as good in destroying his opponents as we saw him do at WrestleMania 35 to Batista.

The WWE Network special was definitely an interesting watch for people like me who love to watch and understand the various parts of running a business of this magnitude. If you ever wondered how Triple H's WrestleMania weekend goes like, this episode is your answer.

In this article, let's take a look at the 3 bggest things WWE told us with the WWE Network Special: Triple H's Road to WrestleMania.

#3 Triple H has many roles to play

One Man, Many Roles!

The biggest message delivered through this WWE Network special was that stepping in the shoes of the WWE COO is not an easy task. The man has a million things to take care of and his job never ends!

Many fans were of the opinion that this episode would focus on his preparations for his big match against Batista at the Show of Shows this year, but The Game literally had no time to think about it till the night before WrestleMania.

The toughest thing is to focus on what you are doing at the moment and not think about the other hats you have to fill after this. In a span of merely 72 hours, we see Hunter deal with promotional interviews, charity engagements, meeting with business partners, NXT TakeOver, Hall of Fame, and what not apart from his in-ring duties against Batista at WrestleMania.

In the episode, we see a staff member wishing Triple H "happy Friday!" to which he replies "I don't get a weekend". It is indeed tough to have such a hectic schedule and still have a smile on your face while talking to a little Make-a-Wish fan and make her feel special. Respect!

