3 Blockbuster feuds for Naomi following her WWE Royal Rumble 2024 return

Naomi delivered one of the first and biggest surprises of the night at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 by entering the women's match at number two. The Queen of Glow received one of the loudest ovations of the night, getting a "Welcome Back!" serenade from the crowd of over 40,000 strong. She went on to last over an hour in the bout, resulting in multiple epic face-offs.

Now that the former TNA Knockouts Champion is back in the company, the WWE Universe is anxious to see what direction awaits her. As the company begins the road to WrestleMania 40, it will be extremely important that she hits the ground running. So, who will be first in line to feel the glow?

Here are three potential blockbuster feuds for Naomi after her incredible return:

#3: Naomi could be Bianca Belair's opponent at WWE WrestleMania 40

It has been rumored that Charlotte Flair was Bianca Belair's initial planned opponent for WWE WrestleMania 40 before suffering a long-term knee injury in December 2023. The Queen has been seen on social media rehabbing impressively, but she is unlikely to return in time for the Show of Shows, leaving Belair without a dance partner.

Enter Naomi. The Queen of Glow is a high-caliber performer fit to face anyone on the grandest stage, and she could create some magic with The EST. This would be a match many fans would love to see.

#2: Naomi could get in the bad books of either WWE Women's Champions heading into Elimination Chamber 2024

Naomi will have a lot of momentum from her incredible return to WWE after almost two years away from the company. It will thus be incredibly important to reintroduce her to the roster in an important spot and big-time feud. One such spot perfect for the former TNA Knockouts Champion could be challenging for a World Championship.

Facing Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY at Elimination Chamber could do a world of good for The Queen of Glow, re-establishing her as a main event player in the company. Even if she comes out unsuccessful, it could set her up for a high-profile non-title feud at WrestleMania 40 or even a successful rematch at The Show of Shows with whichever champion faces her in Australia!

#1: Naomi could enter a rivalry with WWE debutant Jade Cargill

Naomi was eliminated from the 2024 Royal Rumble by none other than Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion threw out many superstars in a statement-making debut, including an impressive one-woman job against Nia Jax. Naomi was the last woman she eliminated, ultimately lasting until the final three before falling to Liv Morgan.

Any of the stars thrown over the top rope could pick a fight with Cargill, including the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Who wouldn't want to see two of the strongest and most athletic women in the business, fresh off a huge return and debut, respectively, clash in a historic first-time feud?

