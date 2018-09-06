3 blockbuster Raw segment that can/will happen next week

The Shield was mauled on the last episode of Raw

With the entire Raw locker room mauling and victimizing The Shield brothers, the recent episode of Monday Night Raw was quite full of surprises.

Kevin Owens' return just after one week of his famous 'I quit' promo to attack Bobby Lashley was another shocker for the WWE Universe and the iconic segment featuring Taker and Shawn Michaels, who could forget that.

Well, if you are not done with that then don't worry the next edition of Raw promises to be another blockbuster.

So, without further ado, I present to you three blockbuster Raw segment that can happen next week.

#3 Mick Foley's promo

The Hardcore Legend is set to return next week on raw

The Deadman is going to clash with The Game, HHH at WWE Super Show-Down at Melbourne, Australia. While last week saw the return of Shawn Michaels and The Deadman, this week's Raw is going to feature another return of a WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley.

Well, Foley is going to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his iconic Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker. Thus, we will get to see Foley's side of the story on Taker vs HHH.

Apart from this, Foley could also shed light upon Hell in a Cell event and matches. All in all, it promises to be a blockbuster segment.

#2 The Shield's payback

The Shield will be in revenge mode

After last week's infamous mauling of The Hounds of Justice by the entire Raw locker room, this week will feature The Shield brothers in the payback mode.

Well, The Shield has been famous for taking out Legends in the past but this time they have a far more stiff challenge in the form of the entire Raw locker room.

Thus, it would be quite interesting to see how the Brothers are gonna take their revenge. They could attack superstars backstage one by one and finally battle out the heel trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show.

