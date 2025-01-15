3 Blockbuster WWE matches that The Rock teased but didn’t happen

The Rock returned to WWE on the RAW's Netflix debut and kicked off the Road to WrestleMania and another run with the company. The Final Boss appeared to have a face turn, but it is still unclear what plans WWE Creative has for him.

One of his storylines was his rivalry with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, but his potential babyface turn could be an indication that he has moved on from The American Nightmare and will not come after him for the title.

Amid speculation on what is next for him, we take a look at three blockbuster matches The Rock teased but didn't have in WWE.

#3. The Rock vs Bray Wyatt

Trending

The Final Boss and the Eater of Worlds had a segment at WrestleMania 32 back in 2016. The two megastars cut a promo at the Grandest Stage of Them All, which teased a future match between the two, as The People's Champion wanted to work with Bray Wyatt.

Eventually, this match never happened since the WWE legend stayed away from WWE for years, making only sporadic appearances, while the former Universal Champion got involved in other storylines before sadly passing away in August 2023.

#2. The Rock vs Triple H

These two megastars revolutionized WWE nearly two decades ago. Fast forward to today, Triple H has taken over the company as the Chief Content Officer, while The Final Boss has become part of the Board of Directors.

Over the years, there had been speculation about a match between the two, but with The Rock becoming a part-time wrestler, this never happened. The two teased a feud on several occasions over the past decade, having backstage face-offs.

However, their match never happened and with Triple H having retired from in-ring competition, it will likely never happen again.

#1. The Rock vs Cody Rhodes

Last year, The Rock made his return to WWE and had an impressive run during the Road to WrestleMania, which ended on RAW after 'Mania. During his stint with the company, he kicked off a feud with Cody Rhodes, who had won the Royal Rumble and was coming after then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Final Boss had a rivalry with The American Nightmare that lasted for months and led to a tag team match at Night One of WrestleMania 40, where Rock and Reigns took on Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The WWE legend got involved in the title match between Cody and Roman on Night Two, where the former finished his story and became the Undisputed WWE Champion. A night later, on the RAW after 'Mania, The People's Champion had a segment with Cody Rhodes, where he made it clear that he was coming after him for the title once he was back in WWE.

Even though there was speculation that the two megastars would collide at WrestleMania 41, his potential babyface turn could be an indication that their title match will not happen anytime soon, but instead, The Final Boss could collide with Roman Reigns somewhere down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback