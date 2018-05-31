3 Bold Predictions For WWE Money in the Bank

Who do you think will have a career-defining moment at this year's Money In The Bank?

We're little more than two weeks away from WWE's annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which will take place on June 17 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

As of this writing, the show officially has eight matches, including two Money in the Bank ladder matches, and four title matches. You check out the full, official card below.

Men's MITB match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe vs. (Big E, Kofi Kingston, or Xavier Woods)

-- Women's MITB match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

-- AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship)

-- Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)

-- Carmella vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women's Championship)

-- Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

-- Harper and Rowan vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

-- Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

For this article, I wanted to take a closer look at both Money in the Bank matches, and the Raw Women's Championship match.

As of this moment, Elias vs. Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship hasn't been made official for the show, but I fully expect that match to be added to the card, and for what it's worth, I believe that Elias will defeat Rollins, thus becoming the new Intercontinental Champion.

So, with all that out of the way, let's get started!

#3 Ronda Rousey defeats Nia Jax in less than a minute

While Ronda Rousey's debut match was officially the longest match on the WrestleMania 34 card, it's somewhat unrealistic to expect her one-on-one contest with Nia Jax to last anywhere close to as long, especially since it's Ronda's very first singles match in WWE.

WWE deciding to have Rousey challenge for the Raw Women's Championship this early isn't all that shocking, however, them deciding to put her in the ring with Nia Jax for her first big singles pay-per-view match is a bit puzzling, unless they have the ex-UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion beat the current Raw Women's Champion in a short match.

So, how do you establish Ronda as the most dominant female Superstar on the roster? Have her beat a monster like Nia Jax in one minute or less with her signature armbar. Essentially, the match should unfold like this: collar and elbow, Ronda hits Nia with a judo throw and then locks in the armbar for the quick submission.

The only way I could see Ronda losing this match is due to outside interference from Natalya, who is currently being portrayed as one of Ronda's closest friends. But, if there's no run in being planned, I'd expect the ex-UFC star to win in quick, and dominant fashion.