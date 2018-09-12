3 Bonkers things that could happen on Raw following Hell in a Cell

Pentagon Jr. has been rumoured to feature in a stable in WWE

WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw following a pay-per-view is the most anticipated one. The breadcrumbs for new storylines and feuds are laid by the WWE, plus, it has its fair share of surprises.

Well, the recent episode of Monday Night Raw was quite underwhelming. Though it had its moments, it failed to live up to the expectations of the WWE Universe. However, the next episode of Raw following Hell in a Cell could have some crazy surprises in its store.

So, without further ado, I present to you 3 bonkers things that can happen on Raw following HIAC.

#3 Taker and HHH faceoff

Triple H will clash with The Deadman at WWE Super Show-Down

The Undertaker will clash with HHH at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, next month. However, the past two weeks have featured both of them attacking each other verbally.

The recent episode of Raw featured The Game in an intense segment where he fired verbal volleys on The Undertaker. And, with The Deadman advertised for the next edition of Raw, a fiery faceoff between the two may totally be on the cards.

