×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 bookings WWE should make at Crown Jewel

Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Preview
1.03K   //    31 Oct 2018, 21:17 IST

WWE Crown Jewel 2018
WWE Crown Jewel 2018

WWE Crown Jewel will take place on 2 November 2018, from the King Saud University stadium in Saudi Arabia. After a lot of controversy surrounding the event, WWE will go ahead with the show as scheduled.

WWE had some issues with the talent as well. Marquee names like John Cena and Daniel Bryan pulled out of the event. Hence, they were replaced in their matches.

The problems didn't end there. WWE lost Roman Reigns as well after he announced that he is suffering from leukemia. So the Universal Championship match is now a one on one bout between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. Other matches include DX vs Brothers of Destruction, and the World Cup tournament.

There is no doubt that WWE had to make a lot of changes for this show, but it still looks like an event that could give us some good moments. In this article, we take a look at three things that should happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2018.

#3 Seth Rollins vs Kurt Angle in the semi-finals of the World Cup

This will be awesome!
This will be awesome!

The four participants who will represent Raw in the WWE World Cup will be Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler. Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley, and Kurt Angle vs Dolph Ziggler will be the round one matches. So there is a lot of chance that we get to see Rollins vs Angle in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Seth Rollins vs Kurt Angle is a dream match the WWE Universe has wanted for a long time, and we finally might get to see it. The match will be an absolute classic, and could go either way. There is a possibility that Dean Ambrose will interfere at some point during a Seth match in the World Cup, costing him the chance to win it.

It really doesn't matter who wins this match, the company has the oppourtunity to give the WWE Universe a treat either way.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 D-Generation X Brock Lesnar Braun Strowman
Ayush Sood
ANALYST
Football and WWE geek who loves to write his opinions. If you had a good read, don't forget to Follow!
5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: D-Generation X vs The Brothers of...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest losers if Crown Jewel goes ahead in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel 2018: Full Match Predictions and Analysis
RELATED STORY
8 predictions for the WWE Crown Jewel match card
RELATED STORY
5 biggest losers if WWE Crown Jewel is moved or cancelled
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the rest of the card
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things That Could Happen If WWE Cancels WWE...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Shawn Michaels needs to honor his word and stay...
RELATED STORY
5 more matches Shawn Michaels could have 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us