3 Botches you probably missed at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4

It was an interesting night for NXT in Brooklyn

The NXT roster took over the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn New York for the fourth year in a row in what has already been revealed to be their final Takeover in Brooklyn for the foreseeable future.

WWE knew that they had to leave the Barclay's Center with a bang and once again the NXT roster raised the bar ahead of SummerSlam tomorrow night. Even though NXT Takeover shows are seen as some of the best and most solid productions that WWE creates on a regular basis, there were a few moments that the WWE Universe may have spotted throughout the show where there were slight errors.

Here are just a few botches that many members of the WWE Universe might have missed at Takeover: Brooklyn.

#3 Tyler's Stumble

It was a memorable night for Tyler Bate at Takeover

The NXT Tag Team Championships were defended in the first match of the night as Moustache Mountain looked to cash in their rematch clause for the titles that they lost a few weeks ago on NXT.

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven had full control of the match in the opening stages and the first-ever United Kingdom Champion tried to show off his strength by spinning both members of The Undisputed Era at the same time. Despite being able to pull off the move, Bate stumbled afterwards and almost fell on top of Roderick Strong before he found his footing and was able to continue.

It was brief, but it was a definitely stumble from the United Kingdom star, who later went on to lose the match against The Undisputed Era when Trent Seven took the pin.

Well, that was a definite stumble. pic.twitter.com/2pM7w2dWWz — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 18, 2018

