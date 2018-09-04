4 Botches You Probably Missed On Raw: September 3rd 2018,

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20.33K // 04 Sep 2018, 09:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It was an interesting night for a number of stars on Raw

Hell in a Cell is now on the horizon as WWE presented the penultimate episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of one of the most violent pay-per-views of the year. The Bella Twins made their return to Raw as a team for the first time in three years, but it wasn't a fantastic return for Brie Bella, whilst Bobby Roode and Chad Gable became an official team.

It was another stacked episode of Monday Night Raw but as with every episode of the show, there is room for error in front of a live audience and there were many botches of note this week on Raw.

#4 It was a memorable return to Raw for Brie Bella

It wasn't quite the return that Brie Bella was looking for

Next weekend at Hell in a Cell, Brie Bella teams with her husband Daniel Bryan to take on The Miz and Maryse but ahead of the show, she returned to Monday Night Raw to team with her sister Nikki against The Riott Squad.

Nikki Bella didn't miss a step in the ring despite not being seen since The Royal Rumble back in January, but the memorable moments in the match came from Brie Bella who didn't enjoy her suicide dives. The first she attempted was obviously supposed to be blocked by Sarah Logan, who was late on her punch.

The second was all on Brie as she fell from the ring and didn't appear to have any trajectory on her dive at all as she hit the floor and completely missed both Logan and Ruby Riott. This obviously wasn't the return to the ring that Brie was hoping for when she woke up this morning.

1 / 4 NEXT