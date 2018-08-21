3 Botches you probably missed on Raw (August 20th)

It was a night of shocks and surprises in Brooklyn!

The fall out from SummerSlam was the main topic of discussion on Monday Night Raw. The fact that some stars competed less than 24 hours ago, meant that there were definitely going to be a number of errors as part of this week's episode of Raw.

There were four new Champions crowned at SummerSlam and many of these Champions wanted to make an impact on their first show as a title holder, which is why Roman Reigns opened the show and Ronda Rousey was part of her own Championship celebration.

Even though celebrations were in the air this week on Raw, there were also a few stars who seemed to overlook this show and seemingly paid a heavy price for not having their head in the game.

Here are three botches you might have missed from Monday Night Raw.

#3 Ember Moon and Ruby Riott stood out for all the wrong reasons

The Riott Squad came out on top again this week on Raw

Ember Moon teamed with Sasha Banks and Bayley this week on Raw to take on The Riott Squad and Moon definitely had a score to settle with Sarah Logan. Moon didn't manage to get the revenge she wanted on The Viking since it was The Riott Squad who came out on top. During a part of the match, Moon executed a suicide dive to the outside where she didn't get full contact with Logan since her trajectory was seemingly off.

What was that? pic.twitter.com/aNeBY24BxM — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 21, 2018

Moon wasn't the only female wrestler who had an issue in this match since Ruby Riott was so happy to get out of the ring following her victory when she managed to pin Sasha Banks, that she actually fell on her own partner and was then forced to apologize for the embarrassing moment.

Ruby Riott just fell on her own partner :( pic.twitter.com/mflvBMTRp3 — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 21, 2018

