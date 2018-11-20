×
3 Botches you probably missed on Raw (November 19th, 2018)

Phillipa Marie
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Nov 2018

It wasn't a great night for the women on Raw
It wasn't a great night for the women on Raw

The fall out from last night's Survivor Series event was the main talking point on Monday Night Raw as the brand celebrated the fact that they were able to achieve a clean sweep over their Tuesday night rivals.

It was obviously a long weekend for the WWE roster who only performed 24 hours earlier as part of Survivor Series, which could be why there were a number of botchy moments in their matches on Raw last night.

The build-up to TLC: Table's, Ladders and Chairs has officially begun, but whilst the match announcements for the show last night officially started, there were many more memorable moments from the Raw roster.

#3 The women aren't able to steal the show

Nia Jax and Tamina were victorious last night on Raw
Nia Jax and Tamina were victorious last night on Raw

Nia Jax will be fighting for the Raw Women's Championship at TLC when she takes on Ronda Rousey, but last night on Raw, Jax teamed with Tamina as they took on the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley, after she was the reason The Boss was eliminated at Survivor Series.

The match was full of botches from Tamina and Nia Jax as neither women looked to be selling anything. Snuka moved around the ring too slowly and many of their moves were so far away it could be seen that they weren't actually connecting.

Sasha Banks delivered a terrible Poetry in Motion and Nia Jax was shockingly able to botch her own finisher when she tried to punch Bayley in the face on the apron.

It wasn't a fantastic advert for the Women's Division or the fact that Jax could be the next Raw Women's Champion. It could be argued that Jax and Snuka are still finding their feet as a tag team, but this still doesn't bode well for the Women's Division moving forward.

1 / 3 NEXT
