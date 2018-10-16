3 Botches You Probably Missed This Week On Raw (October 15th, 2018)

There were a number of noticeable botches this week on Raw

It was the penultimate episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Evolution this week, which means that the women of WWE took center stage with much of this week's episode being centered around feuds leading into the first ever all-women's pay-per-view which takes place next weekend.

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella continued their heated rivalry which will culminate in a Raw Women's Championship match on October 28th, whilst WWE also announced a women's battle royal for the show that will include the likes of Asuka, Carmella, Torrie Wilson, and Nia Jax.

As with every episode of Raw, there were a number of botches that were perhaps overlooked by many members of the WWE Universe, but here are the biggest ones that were spotted last night in Philadelphia.

#3 Michael Cole on commentary

Michael Cole wasn't on top behind the announce desk this week

Michael Cole is one of the most consistent people when it comes to his commentary and it's well-known that he does a lot for WWE behind the scenes as well, but this week on Raw he was terrible behind the desk and made a number of botches that were deemed cringe-worthy.

Cole had to be corrected by Corey Graves at one point and one of the worst botches came when he was reading out the main event participants and he named Braun Strowman and Dolph Ziggler before stating that they would be teaming with The Monster, before correcting himself and stating that their partner would be Drew McIntyre.

Renee Young has added a flair to the commentary desk over the past few weeks, but she and Corey Graves are not enough to balance out some of the botches that Cole makes on a regular basis.

Enter the million dollar contest for a chance to win a million dollars. Take a shot everyone..we've had our first #ColeBotch of the evening.#RAW — TheHandsomeRandall (@HandsomeRandall) October 16, 2018

