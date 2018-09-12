Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Botches You Probably Missed On SmackDown Live (September 11th, 2018)

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.22K   //    12 Sep 2018, 08:03 IST

Brie Bella stood out this week for all the wrong reasons

SmackDown Live was the final stop on the road to Hell in a Cell and the show boasted some impressive matches, with Charlotte taking on Sonya Deville, Jeff Hardy looking to settle the score with Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade "Cien" Almas took on R-Truth and Brie Bella and Maryse colliding for the first time in more than 10 years ahead of their mixed tag team match on Sunday night. .

The women of WWE main evented this week's SmackDown Live but the episode itself was just as underwhelming as last week's episode of Raw, the main news story coming out of SmackDown was the fact that Rusev Day has earned a Tag Team Championship shot at Hell in a Cell, but there were also many more memorable moments that WWE was hoping the WWE Universe didn't see.

#3 "Why Aren't You Counting?"

Charles was made to look like a fool

Brie Bella and Maryse main evented this week's episode of SmackDown Live, but Maryse played the stereotypical heel and decided to roll out of the ring a number of times before The Miz then cut a promo on Brie Bella to tell her she didn't deserve to be in the ring with his wife.

Once again, WWE decided to make their own officials look like they don't know how to do their job by having Charles Robinson stand in the ring and hold Brie back throughout the promo rather than counting Maryse out.

If WWE knew there was going to be a promo then why did they allow the bell to ring for a match, this just makes one of their most senior referees look as though he can't uphold the rules.

