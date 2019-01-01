×
3 Botches you probably missed this week on Raw (December 31st, 2018)

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
522   //    01 Jan 2019, 20:17 IST

It was a rough episode of Raw to round off 2018
It was a rough episode of Raw to round off 2018

Monday Night Raw streamed live from Detriot, Michigan on New Year's Eve, but the company pre-recorded the episode of the show that signaled the end of Raw in 2018.

It was another stacked episode of Raw that saw the likes of Dean Ambrose, Apollo Crews, Ronda Rousey, and Natalya pick up some huge victories on the road to The Royal Rumble.

The Riott Squad, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Ember Moon all declared their places in their respective Royal Rumble matches this week, but that didn't mean that they were immune to botches on Raw.

It may have been the final episode of Raw or 2018, but as ever, there were a number of notable botches that included a horrific main event matchup.

#3 Liv Morgan could have broken Sasha's arm

Sasha Banks narrowly avoided injury on Monday Night Raw
Sasha Banks narrowly avoided injury on Monday Night Raw

Liv Morgan was part of one of the biggest botches of the year a few months ago when she was knocked out by a stray Yes Kick from Brie Bella, but this week on Raw, she was on the other side of the botch.

Liv jumped over the top rope and looked to land on Banks' back, a move that she has pulled off a number of times in the past, but this time Banks held on to the rope and Morgan came down hard on her right arm.

Michael Cole then went on to state that the stomp was across the spine of the former Women's Champion when it was blatantly obvious that Liv collided with Sasha's elbow area.

It was Sasha's team who went on to pick up the win, once again as The Riott Squad were left reeling heading into 2019, but this rivalry is obviously far from over.

