3 Botches you probably missed this week on Raw (March 11, 2019)

Ronda Rousey is on the botch list once again this week

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw began the official build-up towards WrestleMania 35 since there are no obstacles in the way of the show now that Fastlane is in the rearview mirror.

The pressure of the biggest pay-per-view of the year being on the horizon has definitely hit many members of the WWE locker room as the botches on this week's episode were obvious and apparent once again.

Fastlane itself saw a number of interesting botches and it appears that Raw followed the same kind of trend with some hilarious botches in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last night.

Here are some of the best botches that eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe picked up on as part of last night's show.

#3 Finn Balor's wild ride

Bobby Lashley got the better of Finn Balor on Raw

Finn Balor wasn't even part of Fastlane last night, despite being the current Intercontinental Champion, which could be why The Demon King was forced to defend his Championship against former Champion Bobby Lashley on Raw.

Balor was in control of the match throughout before Lio Rush decided to involve himself and help Lashley win back the Championship that The Man of the Hour cost him back at Elimination Chamber.

Balor was on top of the match when Lashley picked him up and seemingly went for a version of Snake Eyes on the top turnbuckle but instead, he dropped him hard on the top turnbuckle and forced him to catch himself and try to land without injuring himself in the corner. It looked like Lashley used a little too much power on the smaller man, and Balor definitely paid for it.

These two men are now expected to enter into a feud surrounding the Intercontinental Championship heading into WrestleMania.

