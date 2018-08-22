3 Botches You Probably Missed This Week On SmackDown Live

This week's SmackDown Live had a number of forgettable moments

SmackDown Live was as stacked as ever this week as the first match for Hell in a Cell was officially announced and will see Daniel Bryan and his returning wife Brie Bella take on the team of The Miz and his returning wife Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

The Bludgeon Brothers defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The New Day, whilst Charlotte made her first appearance on SmackDown as the new Women's Champion and there was a SummerSlam rematch between Zelina Vega, Andrade "Cien" Almas, Rusev and Lana, but this time the result was different.

It was a stacked show and there were a number of forgettable moments from some of the biggest stars on the brand as the fall out from SummerSlam seemingly affected the mindset of the following wrestlers.

#3. The Miz got a little tongue-tied

The Miz and Maryse kicked off this week's SmackDown Live

The Miz kicked off this week's SmackDown by parodying Daniel Bryan's retirement speech from February 2016, before stating that he was retiring from matches against Bryan rather than in-ring competition. He then went on to state that he was much better than the former World Champion before going through his accolades in the wrestling and acting business but he became slightly tongue-tied in the middle.

Maryse also attempted to hug her husband in the middle of the segment, but he appeared to deny her advances since he was so focused on the promo he was delivering, but despite the obvious botches, this was a fantastic opener for SmackDown this week.

Nice opening segment :/ pic.twitter.com/ROybNvMQbN — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) August 22, 2018

