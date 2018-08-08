3 Botches You Probably Missed This Week On SmackDown Live (August 8th)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.67K // 08 Aug 2018, 07:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of botches this week on SmackDown Live

SummerSlam is right around the corner and the card is now looking stacked since Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin was made official last night on Raw and SmackDown then responded by making Daniel Bryan's match against The Miz official for The Biggest Party of the Summer as well.

This week's SmackDown Live boasted a number of matches that would hopefully progress into much bigger matches at SummerSlam, but there were a number of strange moments throughout the show as the build-up to one of WWE's biggest events of the year intensified.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumours and all other wrestling news.

The pressure is definitely on and some stars are feeling it much more than others since there were a number of mistakes this week on SmackDown Live that many members of the WWE Universe might not have spotted.

#3. Charlotte's Moonsault

Was that moonsault a botch?

Charlotte Flair has been added to the SmackDown Women's Championship match alongside Carmella and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam and now the two best friends are trying to force themselves to work as a team since they know that one of them could become Champion in less than two weeks time.

Lynch and Charlotte teamed up this week on SmackDown to take on The IIconics and as part of the match there are many members of the WWE Universe who are claiming that Charlotte botched the moonsault since she went straight through the middle of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay and was forced to knock the two women down with her arms.

Botch moonsault from Charlotte to the IIconics and she got the win like I predicted on #SDLive like I predicted.

Poor Becky #JusticeforBecky . — Matthew Gordon (@WeareVenom18) August 8, 2018

1 / 3 NEXT