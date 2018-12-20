3 Candidates to win the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Who will be the winner of the second edition of Women's Royal Rumble?

2019 promises to be an absolutely massive year for WWE's women superstars. They have a mainstream sporting icon in 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey. They have captured lightning in a bottle with 'The Man' Becky Lynch, who is promising to be a truly transcendent Superstar. And they have the single most talented women's roster in WWE history.

The 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Match can set the tone for what women can achieve in WWE in 2019. Last year's first ever Women's Royal Rumble Match was a massive success. The second one promises to be even better.

So the question then is, who are the favorites to win this match? It is never too early to speculate, so let's get straight to it.

This article lists 3 women who would benefit the most from winning this match.

They are women with existing credibility, and their victories would bring more eye-balls on the entire women's revolution.

It is assumed that both 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey, and Asuka, will remain Raw Women's Champion, and Smackdown Women's Champion, respectively, when the match takes place. As such, they have not been considered as possible victors.

Shayna Baszler

The Queen of Spades would make an immediate impact by winning the Royal Rumble

Shayna Baszler is a bada**. The two-time and current NXT Women's Champion may not be the absolute best wrestler, but more than makes up for it with her legitimacy, aura, and superb character work.

The problem is that she is 38 years old, and has a whole lot of wear and tear on her body due to her days as a women's MMA pioneer. There is a very small window for WWE to get the best out of Shayna Baszler, and they would be best served by legitimizing her right off the bat.

That way, she can be used in a few high-profile feuds to make use of her obvious charisma. Furthermore, she will be more useful in a gate-keeper role after that if she is a former Royal Rumble winner; victories over her will mean more if she herself is legitimized beforehand.

Who would she challenge?

The answer is obvious.

Asuka.

The feud writes itself. Two unstoppable juggernauts. Two bada**es. Two legitimately terrifying women. Book it.

