3 challengers for Logan Paul’s United States Championship in 2024

Logan Paul has done a great job as the United States Champion since he defeated Rey Mysterio last November to claim the title. He has successfully defended his title on multiple occassions, with his last match being against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event a couple of weeks ago.

Paul is now waiting to find out who his next opponent will be, even though it is not likely he will perform at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Still, he is expected to put his title on the line in the coming PLEs, namely Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

With that in mind, we take a look at three superstars that could step up and challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

#3. Andrade

Andrade made his return to WWE in late January, at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Since then, he is trying to find his direction on the main roster and more specifically SmackDown, since he moved to the blue brand during the WWE Draft 2024 in late April.

The Mexican star is a babyface and after a brief feud with The Judgment Day on RAW, he has to step up and make a statement. Thus, WWE should start pushing him more and what a better way to do so than having him challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

#2. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes had an impressive stint on NXT before moving to SmackDown during the WWE Draft. He immediately tried to make a name for himself, as he took on the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on his first night on the blue brand and the legendary Randy Orton at the King of the Ring qualifiers.

Hayes has shown great potential in his first appearances on SmackDown and WWE should push him more in singles competition. Even though he is not yet ready for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, challenging for the United States Championship would make sense at the moment, as a win over Logan Paul would significantly elevate him.

And like Andrade, Carmelo Hayes is a babyface, which would make him the perfect opponent for the reigning champion, who is currently among the top heels on the blue brand.

#1. LA Knight

He is most likely the next in line for a shot at the United States Championship. LA Knight got a major push from WWE last year, which went as far as challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Since then, he has seemingly returned to the mid-card, but has maintained his momentum with his victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40. He is now seeking his next step, while could be a shot at the United States Championship. This would be a great battle, as LA Knight is a babyface and a fan favorite, while Logan Paul has thrived as a heel.

On the other hand, an alternative path for The Megastar is for WWE to have LA Knight emerge as a favorite to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in mid-July, which would bring him a step away from becoming a world champion.

