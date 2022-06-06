3 Challengers for Theory following WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Theory defeated Mustafa Ali at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 to retain the United States Championship. After a fast-paced ten-minute battle, Mr. McMahon's protege pinned The Disrupter and is likely to walk into the Money In The Bank premium live event as champion. The 24-year-old vowed to become the greatest champion in the championship's prestigious lineage following his successful title defense.

However, several superstars will be out to prove the youngest United States Champion in history wrong. New contenders may stake claim to the iconic title while familiar rivals could look to put unfinished business to bed. The upstart titleholder will have a target on his back from other performers gunning for the gold around his waist.

Without further ado, let's try to predict the next stop on Theory's United States Championship reign. Who do you think will be next in line? Let us know in the comments below.

#3: Mustafa Ali may challenge Theory to a title rematch with higher stakes

Ali's pursuit of the United States championship may not be finished

Mustafa Ali came up short in his United States Championship challenge against Theory for the second time in six days at Hell In A Cell. While the selfie-obsessed youngster defeated his rival via sneaky tactics on the go-home episode of RAW, he got a clean win at the premium live event.

Should Ali desire another crack at the title, the stakes could be upped by adding a stipulation to a potential rematch. This would help end the rivalry on a high note with an epic conclusion.

#2: The Miz can emerge as a fresh challenger for Theory's United States Championship

The Miz has been acting as Theory's ally in the latter's feud with Mustafa Ali, seemingly having no storyline of his own at the moment. The alliance between the two heels could take a turn into unfriendly territory should the two-time Grand Slam Champion seek to add to his two United States Championship reigns.

Since both men are currently operating as heels, a one-upmanship game of heelish tactics could help establish the younger star as an evil force to be reckoned with. The Awesome One is a midcard expert, and working with him could elevate the young champion to a new level.

#1: Ciampa could be next in line to challenge for the United States Championship

Since moving to the main roster full-time, Ciampa has feuded on and off with Theory's Hell in a Cell opponent, Mustafa Ali. Having been on the periphery of the United States Championship scene since his call-up, now might be the time for The Blackheart to actively pursue the title.

Ciampa's persona would be an excellent foil for the young cocky heel, putting the latter through a baptism of fire with his veteran ruthlessness and hard-hitting style. A feud with the former NXT Champion could add a more serious edge to the 24-year-old. Considering how talented both men are in the ring, it would be a treat for the fans to watch.

